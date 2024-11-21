William Alvey clinches gold in cross country triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

William Alvey School once again emerged victorious in the Carres Outreach cross-country event held at PGL in Caythorpe. With an impressive legacy stretching back to 2016, the school has consistently dominated this competition, securing an unbroken streak of wins in cross-country running.

Friday, 30 eager students ranging from Years 3 to 6 donned their sports kits and laced up their trainers to tackle the challenging 2km course. The race, notorious for its varied terrains and a formidable steep hill that tested even the most seasoned runners, did nothing to deter the spirited William Alvey team. They were the overall winners and the school celebrated yet another trophy to add to their growing collection.

Mrs. Lyndsey Warrener, William Alvey's Assistant Headteacher, expressed her immense pride in the children’s performance. "They showed incredible aspiration and resilience," she remarked, noting how the team not only supported one another but also extended their sportsmanship to cheer on competitors from other schools. The event was not just a test of speed and endurance but also a testament to the camaraderie and positive spirit that defines the William Alvey ethos.

The enthusiasm for the event was palpable from the onset. Mrs Warrener continued, "When the children were asked who would like to take part in the event, I was inundated with volunteers as our children love to be active and thrive when given a challenge. They always look forward to the events that the Carres Outreach Team put on each Friday and are very proud when it is their turn to be chosen to represent our school."

The William Alvey cross-country team

The children’s perseverance shone through as they powered through the course, with some even managing to push past the discomfort of a stitch, never once yielding to the temptation to give up. They encouraged each other throughout the race, embodying the spirit of true sportsmanship.

As the William Alvey team continues to plan for future events, their remarkable achievement at PGL Caythorpe stands as a reminder of what can be accomplished with determination, teamwork, and a positive attitude. The school community eagerly anticipates the next challenge, confident that their winning streak is far from over. Go Team Alvey!