William Alvey joins BIG Sleepout to support the homeless

On Friday, March 14, a group of staff from the William Alvey school will join Peterborough's Big Sleep Out. As part of their focus on Courageous Advocacy, the school is finding ways to help those less fortunate, especially people without a home.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This school aims to inspire its students and might even lead to their own school sleep out to raise money for homeless people in our local area.

Organising the event at the William Alvey, Mary Purchase (Year Group Leader) said: "When the Sleep out was first suggested to me, I thought it was the perfect event to help me inspire the children to raise money for charity whilst also raising awareness about homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I thought that I might find it tricky to get many members of staff to join me as sleeping outside in March will not be the most comfortable experience.

Staff at the William Alvey joining the BIG Sleepout

"I was quickly proved wrong when my email inbox soon filled up with emails from many different members of staff, all excited to take part and help support those struggling with homelessness.

"As the event draws closer, we are all looking forward to taking part but also feeling a little nervous about how cold it will be. We all understand how lucky we are to only experience this for one night and to then be able to head home to our warm and comfortable beds.

"We hope this will help us to appreciate all that we have and how important it is to support those who are struggling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Purchase is also organising competitions and a bake sale this week to raise even more funds!

The Big Sleep Out raises awareness and funds for two charities: Light Project Peterborough and the Posh Foundation, both doing great work in the community.

Between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024, 979 people sought support at LPP's Garden House, and 546 of them were moved off the streets and into accommodation. These numbers show how important and impactful their work is.The school hopes their involvement will not only raise awareness but also inspire students to take action and make a positive difference.

Anyone who wants to, can donate using our ‘Just Giving’ link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/william-alvey-primary-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL