William Alvey Pre-School applications now open

By Sian Lee
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
The new Pre-School is planning to open in 2025placeholder image
The William Alvey School is planning to open Pre-School for 3 and 4 year-olds in September 2025. The school is now asking parents and carers to register their interest in this exciting new addition to the town as soon as possible.

If you have an interest in your child joining the Pre-School between September 2025 and July 2026 please complete, and submit this form ( https://forms.office.com/e/Ntw83d9cRP) or call the school on 01529 302772.

The school will review initial applications on the 10th March 2025. Their aim is to provide a fair system for all, whilst trying to accommodate your preferences. This is also dependent on the number of applications and the places available at the time.

The Pre-school will be led and managed by the school and it will be on the William Alvey site.

School leaders consulted parents, and the wider community, in September 2024 to establish if there was sufficient interest in this proposal. The responses received indicated there was. School leaders also consulted members of the Early Years team at Lincolnshire County Council in September 2024. They indicated their provisional support for this proposal, as well as indicating that there is a local need in Sleaford for additional high quality Pre-school places.

