William Alvey pupils at Sleaford Rotarians break off from their crocus bulb planting at Gregson Green. Photo: William Alvey School
William Alvey pupils plant crocuses with Rotary Club and make Riverlight Festival lanterns

William Alvey School’s Forest Club joined forces with the Sleaford Rotary Club on Thursday morning to plant over 4,000 crocus bulbs on Gregson Green.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST

Year 5 and Year 6 children showed a lot of enthusiasm for the project and were looking forward to seeing all of the flowers in spring, explained Year 6 Team Leader and Assistant Headteacher Sian Lee.

“The planting was part of a project that Rotary has been working on for 35 years to help eradicate polio.

"They have made incredible progress in the fight to rid the world forever.

Some artists also came into the William Alvey School on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to help produce some art for the Riverlight Festival with 90 children involved.

There were more lantern making workshops for the RiverLight Festival held at Cogglesford Mill last weekend.

Lumo Workshop have been running workshops to create large-scale tissue paper and willow lantern sculptures for a nature-inspired installation along the Tiver Slea outside the Hub.

Look out around town for giant floating lilies, a group of bright blue herons, and a flotilla of paper boats, and be sure to join the lantern parade on Saturday at 5pm as part of RiverLight Festival from Cogglesford Mill to Eastgate Green where you will see more large scale lanterns.

Rotarians worked with William Alvey School Year 5 and 6 children to plant the bulbs. Photo: William Alvey School

Rotarians worked with William Alvey School Year 5 and 6 children to plant the bulbs. Photo: William Alvey School

Planting in progress at Gregson Green. Photo: William Alvey School

Planting in progress at Gregson Green. Photo: William Alvey School

William Alvey School pupils loved their outdoor excursion to plant crocus bulbs. Photo: William Alvey School

William Alvey School pupils loved their outdoor excursion to plant crocus bulbs. Photo: William Alvey School

Lantern’s ready for the weekend. Photo: Mick Fox

Lantern's ready for the weekend. Photo: Mick Fox

