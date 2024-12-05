William Alvey spreading seasonal cheer with singing

The voices of some Year 6 children and Mrs Anna Ringrose’s choir brought some Christmas cheer to Sleaford dementia group yesterday.

The event, orchestrated by Mrs. Jenny Huesken, took place at St Deny’s Church Hall.

Under the careful guidance of Mrs. Huesken and Mrs Ringrose, the children had been preparing for weeks, perfecting their harmonies and practising well-known Alvey favourites including, ‘This is the Time and the Season’ and ‘This Christmas Time,’ to bring comfort and joy to the audience.

Mrs Huesken, comments, "We love visiting Sleaford dementia group and establishing meaningful connections with our local community. Singing supports well-being by reducing anxiety and increasing relaxation and happiness. It’s wonderful to see the smiles on everybody’s faces. Year 6 and Mrs Ringrose’s choir were exceptional, as always.”