William Alvey to consider opening a pre-school
The Headteacher, Mr Farrington, has said that if there is enough interest in a pre-school opening, he would aim to open this facility in September 2025.
The new pre-school would be run by William Alvey staff within their current school buildings and would provide parents with quality childcare for their children in a unique setting. Mr Farrington commented: "I am keen to meet the needs of our community in the best way possible. I wish all young children to have the best possible start and believe that the Alvey can cater for that. We would love to give parents that option." To establish if there is a demand, the questionnaire below is designed to establish whether there is a local need in this prospect.
All families are entitled to 15 hours free childcare for their 3 and 4 year old children. Working parents are entitled to 30 hours free childcare for their 3 and 4 children. For most families, this is likely to mean you would be able to access this service for free. Additional charges would need to be paid for any hours over those listed above.
For working parents, the William Alvey also has the option of additional wrap around care. Kaleidoscope Kids club currently run a breakfast and after school club on our site and children attending the preschool would be able to access this too. They are also able to offer holiday childcare too.
Please fill out this short questionnaire: forms.gle/cWACmJwcVS78oTys8
The closing date for completed questionnaires is 9am on 28th October. If possible, please complete the questionnaire as soon as possible.
All replies will be treated in confidence.
