Winning artwork in competition for Louth and Mablethorpe pupils goes on display

More than 200 entries were received for the competition, which was for the seven schools that are operated by the Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust.

The overall winner was Katie Lee, who is in year ten at Louth Academy, but there was also recognition for pupils at Somercotes Academy in North Somercotes and Theddlethorpe Academy.

All the winners were invited with their families to view their art in a special display at Louth Academy’s lower school, which is the site of the trust’s head office.

The school’s executive principal, Philip Dickinson, said: “When the trust moved into its renovated offices in June 2023, we were looking for something from the students that could represent our high levels of achievement and aspiration.

"Now, the white walls display the fantastic work being produced across the trust. Feedback from our many visitors has been very positive.”

On the judging panel were Lincolnshire-based artists Rachel Porter and Sarah Palmer, along with representatives of the trust, headed by chief executive officer Martin Brown.

Mr Brown thanked students who entered and all art departments for supporting the competition, which was themed ‘Lincolnshire’.

He said: “I am delighted with the results, which have had a dramatic impact on our work environment. It was incredibly difficult to judge because the entries were exceptional.”

Every pupil who entered received a certificate. A top three were chosen for each academy, while other excellent work was given special mentions.

At Louth Academy, second place behind Katie Lee was claimed by artists who included Kiyah Milson, Tymofil Torhonenko, Karmen Storr, Paige Mills, Isabelle Molina, Aimee Hartley and Phoebe Fewster in a year-nine collaboration.

Third place went to Gracie Keeton, of year 11, while special mentions were awarded to Chloe Dunn, Isabella Tacey, Chloe Barrett, Sophie Bolsover, Aliona Walton, Noah Beeton, Mason Moncaster and Arianna Dulieu.

At Somercotes Academy, the winner was Adelaide Ballantyne, of year nine. Second spot went to Charlie Cunliffe, of year ten, and third to Mason Hobster, of year nine. Special mentions were received by Maisie Cousins, Jessica Campion, Aaliyah Rees, Katie Taylor and Morgan Richardson.

At Theddlethorpe Academy, a year-six collaborative piece by Finlay Cone and Harrison Bird came first. Irah Langthorne, of year five, was second, and Caitlin Matthews, of year five, was third, with special mentions going to Kylee Young, Dexter Rope and Luka Webb.

Check out our photo gallery below of some of the winning youngsters.

