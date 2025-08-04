Woodside Children’s Nursery sold to Clarence House Day Nurseries

Redwoods Dowling Kerr are delighted to announce the sale of Woodside Children’s Nursery in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

This charming day nursery operates from a unique and accessible setting and is registered for 50 children. It has earned a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating and holds an excellent reputation for delivering quality childcare in a warm and secure environment.

Established in 1994, the business has been owned and operated by a dedicated client who is now retiring. It has long enjoyed healthy occupancy levels and is supported by a committed team of qualified early years professionals. Offering care from three months to eleven years, the nursery also provides before, after and holiday clubs, as well as a school drop-off and collection service.

The buyer, Clarence House Day Nurseries Ltd, is a growing and respected operator within the childcare sector. The acquisition of Woodside Children’s Nursery further strengthens their presence in the East Midlands and supports their ongoing expansion strategy.

Stephanie Quinn, Sales Negotiator for Childcare and Education at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, managed the sale and commented: “It was a pleasure to work with both parties throughout the transaction. The seller’s long-standing commitment to high standards was clear from the start, and I am confident Clarence House will continue to build on that reputation. We wish them all the very best with their latest addition.”

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is part of the Altius Group, a top 5 nationwide business broker group, according to Experian.