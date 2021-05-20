Work gets underway on brand new hall for school

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210514-134811005

Work is underway on the construction of a new hall with improved facilities at Fishtoft Academy.

Scheduled to be completed by October, the hall will offer new sports facilities for the academy while also allowing parents and carers of pupils to access breakfast and after school clubs.

Headteacher Jo Bland said: “We are delighted that work has started on our much-anticipated build, which will revolutionise the curriculum offer for our pupils.

“Not only will we have our own sports facilities, we will also have a food technology area and wraparound care facility.”

Fishtoft Academy is part of the Voyage Education Partnership, a multi-academy trust based in Boston.