Construction work is underway on a new multi-million-pound sporting facility at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth EMN-210712-100333001

The new facility, being created by Collinson Construction, will see a state-of-the-art, five-court sports hall built for the school, as well as a dance studio, fitness suite, changing rooms and office space.

Designed in line with Sport England design guidance, the double-height sports hall will also feature an external viewing platform, providing elevated views to the school’s green spaces and a new football pitch.

The multi-use sports facility has been designed to be sympathetic to the architecture and historical characteristics of the school’s current surroundings.

James Lascelles, headmaster at King Edward VI Grammar School, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Collinson Construction to create this state-of-the-art space that will serve our students and the local community for many generations to come.

“As well as enhancing the quality of our sports facilities here at the school the new indoor facility will be a real asset to the wider Louth community, enabling people to train and play whatever the weather and supporting their physical and mental health.”

The materials used for the project reflect a natural palette, with the external façade of the sports hall clad in cedar timber, while a dark grey profiled roof will work harmoniously with the traditional dark grey slate roofs which adorn the school’s current buildings.

The single-storey ancillary building will be built in brickwork to maintain a heritage link to the school’s Grade II listed buildings, with the brickwork and stonework also providing a close colour match to that of neighbouring St James’ Church.