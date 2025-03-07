Class 4 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin.Class 4 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin.
Class 4 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin.

World Book Day fun at Sleaford area schools and library

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Youngsters were excitedly dressing up as literary characters or pulling on their pyjamas to celebrate their love of books on Thursday.

March 6 marked the annual World Book Day festivities.

Pupils from Mrs Mary’s King’s School at Martin and Brown’s School in Horbling taking part

Horbling school saw some amazing costumes and pupils getting involved in lots of book activities. Parents came in to see phonics and reading lessons and then reading for pleasure sessions.

The children were building their favourite book characters at Lego club too. Children in year 3 and 4 watched a virtual author talk with MC Grammar. His new book is Rap Kid and they enjoyed rapping along and learning to ‘beat box’.

Meanwhile, staff at Sleaford Library did their best to inspire children’s interest on World Book Day, with staff donning costumes on a pirate theme as part of activities for families.

Lincolnshire Libraries were offering a hand to stressed parents with a Costume Swap rail. Parents could bring along past costumes to donate and swap for something ‘new to them’ for their child to wear this year.

There were also Costume Creator sessions, where children could make their own outfit.

They also offered emergency packs for parents which included simple and quick last-minute costume ideas, and recommended reads, chosen especially by library staff.

Class 3 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin.

1. Class 3.jpg

Class 3 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin. Photo: ugc

Horbling Brown's School pupils in World Book Day costumes.

2. Horbling Brown's School.jpg

Horbling Brown's School pupils in World Book Day costumes. Photo: ugc

Class 2 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin.

3. Class 2.jpg

Class 2 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin. Photo: ugc

Pirate themed antics for World Book day at Sleaford Library. L-R: Steph Pleasance, Sarah Holland, Helen Keeping and Jo Hubbert.

4. mssp-12-03-25-sleaford library WBD pirates DSCN8901-CEN.JPG

Pirate themed antics for World Book day at Sleaford Library. L-R: Steph Pleasance, Sarah Holland, Helen Keeping and Jo Hubbert. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Parents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice