World Book Day fun at Sleaford area schools and library

March 6 marked the annual World Book Day festivities.

Pupils from Mrs Mary’s King’s School at Martin and Brown’s School in Horbling taking part

Horbling school saw some amazing costumes and pupils getting involved in lots of book activities. Parents came in to see phonics and reading lessons and then reading for pleasure sessions.

The children were building their favourite book characters at Lego club too. Children in year 3 and 4 watched a virtual author talk with MC Grammar. His new book is Rap Kid and they enjoyed rapping along and learning to ‘beat box’.

Meanwhile, staff at Sleaford Library did their best to inspire children’s interest on World Book Day, with staff donning costumes on a pirate theme as part of activities for families.

Lincolnshire Libraries were offering a hand to stressed parents with a Costume Swap rail. Parents could bring along past costumes to donate and swap for something ‘new to them’ for their child to wear this year.

There were also Costume Creator sessions, where children could make their own outfit.

They also offered emergency packs for parents which included simple and quick last-minute costume ideas, and recommended reads, chosen especially by library staff.

1 . Class 3.jpg Class 3 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin. Photo: ugc

2 . Horbling Brown's School.jpg Horbling Brown's School pupils in World Book Day costumes. Photo: ugc

3 . Class 2.jpg Class 2 at Mrs Mary King's School, Martin. Photo: ugc

4 . mssp-12-03-25-sleaford library WBD pirates DSCN8901-CEN.JPG Pirate themed antics for World Book day at Sleaford Library. L-R: Steph Pleasance, Sarah Holland, Helen Keeping and Jo Hubbert. Photo: Andy Hubbert