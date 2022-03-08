WORLD BOOK DAY: Harry Potter magic at Skegness Academy

Under the spell of World Book Day - Miss Langdale (Art Teacher and Head of Sixth Form), Miss Thompson (Assistant Principal for Arts & Culture) and Mrs Cash (English Teacher).

To celebrate the charity's 25th anniversary, the school we decided to have a week of celebrations ending with a Harry Potter themed day on Thursday. Staff dressed up in Harry Potter style costumes and some lessons took a Harry Potter theme.

In English, there was a Hogwart’s House activity, in Geography students practiced their ‘Marauders’ map skills and in PSHE, pupils applied their learning on healthy eating to planning Harry Potter themed menus.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It didn’t stop there! In PE, students got to experience an improvised version of Quidditch and in Food & Nutrition pupils made Butter Beer.

Miss Gray (PSHE Teacher) making World Book Day magical.

There were quizzes and activities throughout the day, including a Harry Potter themed French vocabulary word hunt.

Finally, to support the drive to promote a love of reading, there was a rolling story that was incorporated into all lessons throughout the day.

Jayne Abbott, PA to the Principal, said: "A great day was had by all, and we are very grateful to the staff for planning the additional activities and making it a day to remember for our extraordinary pupils."

Notes

Mrs Albelda (Head of School) and Mrs Cash (English Teacher) celebrating all things Harry Potter.

Picture 1 – Miss Langdale (Art Teacher and Head of Sixth Form), Miss Thompson (Assistant Principal for Arts & Culture) and Mrs Cash (English Teacher)

Picture 2 – Miss Gray (PSHE Teacher)

Picture 3 – Mrs Albelda (Head of School) and Mrs Cash (English Teacher)