World Book Day - more of your costumed characters around Sleaford
We have had so many of your colourful characters sent in, dressing up for World Book Day!
Youngsters and their families demonstrated great ideas and originality to join in the fun activities centred around the world of books and reading.
Schools around Sleaford and district invited pupils to dress up as their favourite book characters, bring in their favourite books and share in literary activities.
Here are more images that you sent in.
Page 1 of 3