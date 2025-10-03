World Teacher Day: Stamford educator on tackling the Early Years professionals talent gap

With the government’s school-based nursery programme expanding - creating up to 6,000 new nursery places this year alone - there’s a growing need for 27,500 new Early Years professionals by 2028.

Pippa’s journey from Early Years practitioner to Further Education (FE) teacher reflects a powerful shift: experienced educators stepping into FE to train the next generation and help meet this urgent demand.Pippa, who taught in pre-schools and nurseries for six years before moving into FE, is passionate about ensuring young children receive the best possible care. She’s now shaping future practitioners in East Midlands.

Pippa Elderfield is an Assistant Head of Faculty for Caring Professions, Early Years and Education at Stamford College. She shares: “Teaching in Further Education has enabled me to inspire the next generation of Early Years practitioners, many of whom have achieved fantastic things in their careers. It also encourages me to be creative in my practice and continuously engage with new technology to support my students’ learning.

FE has given me the opportunity to learn on the job and further develop my own career while I support learners starting theirs. With the support of my colleagues, I have progressed into an Assistant Head of Faculty role. I now lead a fantastic team of FE teachers in creating quality education opportunities for our learners.

Your industry skills are more valuable than you realise and you don’t always need prior teaching qualifications to start teaching in Further Education. I completed my level 3 Award in Education and Training by taking evening courses while on maternity leave which helped give me a head start. But the support is there for anyone to train on the job and earn straight away.

My experience in the early years sector has massively supported my role as an FE teacher. I have many transferable skills and I can use my real-life experiences to complement my teaching and to bring theory to life. My students love how relatable my teaching is because of this. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch students develop, knowing my experience has helped them take their first steps in their careers.”

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.