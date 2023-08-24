Caistor Yarborough Academy students are celebrating after having ‘best years’ GCSE performances in the Academy’s history’.

Caistor Yarborough Academy is continuing to go from strength to strength, with what headteacher Mark Midgley has described as a ‘fantastic’ set of GCSE results and ‘good improvements across several areas of the curriculum’.

Mr Midgley said: “I am absolutely delighted with our results this year, with huge congratulations to all of our Year 11 students, who have performed extremely well, with some outstanding individual performances.”

Strong performance and outcomes in English and Maths have allowed all students to move onto their chosen destination route for post 16 education.

In all, 77 per cent of students achieved a good pass in English, and 73 per cent in Maths, with 69 per cent achieving a good pass in both subjects.

Science and Maths has continued to perform extremely well too and results have shown a huge improvement in English Literature attainment.

Option subjects of Art, Sport and Drama also all obtained very good results.

Mr Midgley said: “This has been one of the best years’ GCSE performances in the Academy’s history, which is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment from all of our students, staff, parents and wider partners.

“We will, as always, look to build on this success and strive to provide the first class and inclusive education that all of our students deserve in securing excellence in everything we do. “May I take this opportunity to thank the whole learning community for their continued support and hard work.”

