Young film producers from Gainsborough SEND academy showcase their creative skills

A group of sixth form students from Aegir Specialist Academy in Gainsborough have been working with a theatre company to develop a short, animated film that was shown to members of the public.

West Lindsey District Council awarded a Skills in Communities grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to Shooting Fish Theatre to support the project.

The Dragons Tale, was written, produced and directed by SEND young people aged 16 to 19 and has helped them to build new, transferable skills and gain an understanding of job roles within the creative industries, as well as supporting their progression into further/higher education and work.

Emily Bignell, Artistic Director at Shooting Fish Theatre applied for the grant funding and explained more about the purpose of the project.

She said: “Through the workshops, practitioners helped students make links to industry and gain a greater understanding of roles across a range of creative occupations, also how skills can be applied in a broader employment context.

“The program was designed to support participants to progress into employment, self-employment or further and higher-level training.”

Jude Downes, head of Sixth Form at Aegir Specialist Academy, has been delighted with the new skills learnt by students and their increase in confidence.

She said: “We were so pleased when Shooting Fish Theatre contacted us to say they could deliver this project, which has not only expanded the skills of our students but has enabled them to consider different careers and job opportunities in the future.

“We are so impressed at the way they have worked together as a team to produce and star in this film.”

The event was attended by the chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Matt Boles who was impressed with the level of talent on display.

He said: “Pupils have clearly engaged with this project in a positive way, and I’d like to thank the wonderful facilitators at Shooting Fish Theatre for the time and care taken to support student participation.

“It’s important that young SEN people get the opportunity to expand their skills and aspirations.”

Pupils taking part in the project were awarded with a certificate of achievement and a copy of the film to keep.