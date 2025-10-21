Young gardeners at Spilsby Primary Academy earn RHS Gardening Award

Spilsby Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, has been awarded the RHS Gardening Award – Level One; recognising the school’s commitment to starting the journey of transforming their gardens.

The Level One award is all about learning the basics of gardening and making a start. To achieve this, the school must demonstrate that they understand the benefits of gardening and then begin their gardening journey all whilst keeping their space accessible.

Matthew Nicholson, Headteacher at Spilsby Primary Academy, said: “Last spring and summer, areas of school were transformed into gardening plots, ponds and water butts.

“Our pupils worked so hard planting, watering, and learning how to care for our green spaces. From bright blooms to tasty vegetables, their efforts brought colour and life to our outdoor areas.”

Spilsby Primary Academy pupils tending to the school garden

The school will be awarded with a copy of the RHS book, ‘Your Wellbeing Garden’, Mr Fothergill’s seeds, and a certificate to display proudly.

The pupils have now set their sights on their next gardening challenge, they want to keep improving and will work on progressing towards the Level Two Award.

Mr Nicholson added: “We’re not stopping there! As we step into a brand-new growing season, we’re excited to keep developing our garden, building skills, and enjoying the wonders of nature together.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, said: “Congratulations to the pupils at Spilsby Primary Academy on this award, and to the teachers who guided and supported them along the way.

“It shows great commitment from the school to not only look after their outdoor environment, but also the wellbeing of the pupils too.”