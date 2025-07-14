Youngsters at two Louth schools enjoy unforgettable, free visit to Poland

Youngsters from two schools in Louth enjoyed an unforgettable four-day trip to Poland as part of an international educational experience.

Thirty year-six pupils, aged ten and 11, and staff from Grimoldby Primary School and North Somercotes Church Of England Primary School visited the city of Elblag.

They immersed themselves in Polish culture, spent time learning alongside peers in a Polish school and also marvelled at some of Elblag’s most iconic sights.

The trip was free of charge thanks to funding from the Department for Education’s Turing Scheme, which is a programme designed to support international exchanges for young people across the UK.

Antonia Coy, head teacher at Grimoldby, said: “This was a truly invaluable experience for our pupils.

"Many had never travelled abroad before, so to see them confidently engaging with new cultures and making international friendships was a joy to witness. We were made to feel so welcome by everyone in Elblag.”

Paul Floyd, head teacher at North Somercotes, said: “We were incredibly grateful to the Turing Scheme for making this possible.

"Opportunities like this help children grow in ways the classroom alone cannot. The children represented their schools and country brilliantly. We couldn’t have been prouder.”

A particular highlight was a visit to the famous Elblag Canal, which is known for being the only canal in the world where boats travel on tracks over land.

The children also enjoyed exploring Elblag’s picturesque Old Town, soaking in its rich history and architecture.

But the experience wasn’t all about sightseeing. Time spent in a school proved very meaningful as pupils worked alongside their Polish counterparts, gaining insight into different educational approaches and forming new friendships.