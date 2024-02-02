Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our Easter Novelties fundraiser returns!

For Easter we will be making and selling our knitted Easter crème egg covers (with egg included!). We are looking for support from our local communities to kickstart our egg-xciting project. Take a look below at the different ways you can help us.

If you are a knitter or have a group that could help, we would love to hear from you.

If you have any wool or yarn that you don’t need, we would love it for our knitters.

If you know a business who would be able to donate crème eggs, then we would be very grateful of the support.

And finally, if you know a shop or business that would be able to sell a basket of our items then we’d also appreciate the help.

Our Easter chicks ready for sale!

Email [email protected] if you are able to help with anything related to our Easter fundraiser.

Challenge with St Barnabas

Are you a daredevil looking for a new challenge or looking to conquer your fear of heights?

Why not take on a skydive or wing walk in support of St Barnabas Hospice in 2024, and you will make a real difference to our patients and families across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Winter Raffle

If you’d like to help St Barnabas provide more outstanding end of life care in Lincolnshire, why not take part in our Winter Raffle.

This year, we have our biggest prize draw ever with a chance to win an incredible £5,000. Tickets are only £1, and can be purchased in any of our shops, or on our website at stbarnabashospice.co.uk/winter-raffle-2024/