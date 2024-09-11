A Gainsborough ward receives prestigious accreditation

Scotter Ward at John Coupland Community Hospital in Gainsborough has been awarded the prestigious Gold Standard Framework Quality Hallmark Award following a rigorous assessment.

Across the country, less than 30 community hospital wards have received this accreditation. It recognises gold standard services for people reaching the end of their life to ensure patients live well before they die and die well in a way that they choose.

Scotter Ward run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and provides care for patients who need time-limited inpatient care or rehabilitation and has two dedicated palliative care beds. Patients are often transferred to Scotter Ward after a stay in an acute hospital, when they are ready to be discharged but not well enough to return home or from the community, when their care can no longer be managed in their home.

To achieve the accreditation, staff members had to complete training about the delivery of end of life care, embed their learning into practice and pass the assessment. This accreditation ensures that they provide the best possible care to patients and their families. The team was praised for their care and compassion, innovative leadership and always striving for ways to improve.

The accreditation will last for three years and after that, the team can apply for reaccreditation.

Donna Phillips, Clinical Team Lead for Scotter Ward said: “This award is a cumulation of our passion as a team to provide the best possible care for our palliative patients and their families.

“We are all over the moon to be recognised and it makes me incredibly proud to lead such an amazing and dedicated team.”

The team will attend a ceremony in London later this year to collect their award.