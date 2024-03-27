A real buzz as the Hive looks back at first year

The Hive's team and clients celebrate their first birthday.

​The Hive was set up last February by sisters Rachel and Helena, who were inspired by Helena's daughter Megan, 23, who has Down’s Syndrome.

The Hive offers their clients the opportunity to develop life skills including gardening, healthy cooking, and road safety, as well as a variety of arts and crafts activities, movement to music and be a part of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now after celebrating their first anniversary, Rachel said the past year has gone by so fast and she and Helena would like to thank the community of Saltfleetby for making them all feel so welcome.

"We’re so proud of the friendships that people have made here and the community we’ve got with people who attend the Hive,” she said, “We’ve made some good links with other community groups and it’s all going the way we hoped it would.”

Just some of the popular events and activities the Hive puts on for the clients include a darts tournament, which Rachel said has become a firm favourite, as well as a gardening group and day trips out, not to mention plenty of upcoming Easter activities.

The Hive is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday, and the team are always on the lookout for more collaborations with more community groups to expand their activities.