A real buzz as the Hive looks back at first year
The Hive was set up last February by sisters Rachel and Helena, who were inspired by Helena's daughter Megan, 23, who has Down’s Syndrome.
The Hive offers their clients the opportunity to develop life skills including gardening, healthy cooking, and road safety, as well as a variety of arts and crafts activities, movement to music and be a part of the community.
And now after celebrating their first anniversary, Rachel said the past year has gone by so fast and she and Helena would like to thank the community of Saltfleetby for making them all feel so welcome.
"We’re so proud of the friendships that people have made here and the community we’ve got with people who attend the Hive,” she said, “We’ve made some good links with other community groups and it’s all going the way we hoped it would.”
Just some of the popular events and activities the Hive puts on for the clients include a darts tournament, which Rachel said has become a firm favourite, as well as a gardening group and day trips out, not to mention plenty of upcoming Easter activities.
The Hive is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday, and the team are always on the lookout for more collaborations with more community groups to expand their activities.
If any community groups in Saltfleetby and the surrounding areas would be interested in teaming up, you can get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected] or call 07742 729605.