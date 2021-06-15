Accidental drownings in Lincolnshire rise

19-26 June 2021 is Drowning Prevention Week, the annual national water safety campaign run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) charity.

As part of its national Drowning Prevention Week from June 19 to 26 2021, the latest statistics from the charity show that the number of accidental drownings in Lincolnshire rose from five to seven in just one year (a 40 per cent increase), and RLSS UK fears there could be a steep rise in incidences this summer.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, millions of children have missed out on vital swimming, lifesaving skills and water safety education during the pandemic due to pool closures, leaving a dramatic gap in school swimming and water safety education.

Accidental drowning takes an average of 402 UK and Irish citizens each year, and the Royal Life Saving Society UK fears that with lockdown restrictions lifting and staycations on the up, families will flock to inland water locations and beaches this summer, without the right knowledge and skills, putting themselves and others at risk.

Over the last five years (2016-2020) in Lincolnshire:

• A total of 27 people accidentally drowned

• Of those who accidentally drowned in Lincolnshire 85 per cent were male

• 74 per cent of the accidental drownings happened in inland areas

• 59 per cent never intended to be in the water

• The county recorded the tenth highest number of accidental drownings in 2020

The Royal Life Saving Society UK believes that drowning is preventable and that even one drowning is one too many.

As part of Drowning Prevention Week which aims to aims to equip everybody across the UK and Ireland with the skills and knowledge, to make the right decisions about water safety, the Charity has produced a range of free water safety advice, resources and online lessons to help parents, schools, leisure centres and other organisations to teach water safety to children.

RLSS UK is urging parents to access their free water safety resources on their website to teach children of all ages, the skills they need to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water.

RLSS UK’s charity director Lee Heard, said: “We are surrounded by opportunities to be in or near water. Whatever their age and activity level, everyone should be having fun, creating memories and feeling at ease around the water.

"The inequality in access to swimming and water safety education, and subsequent lack of potential interaction with the water is a big concern.

“RLSS UK believes that through free, accessible education and training, everyone can enjoy water safely, have fun in the water and develop an essential life skill. We urge as many parents and carers as possible to get involved with the campaign, use our free online resources, and give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water.”