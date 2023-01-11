Adults and young people wanted for new St John's Ambulance cadet unit in Boston

Young people can learn all about first aid and dealing with other medical emergencies at a new cadet unit being planned for Boston.

A St John's Ambulance cadet. Young people and adults are needed for a new cadet unit set for Boston.

National first aid and healthcare charity St John Ambulance hopes to open a new unit in the spring after the old one closed during the pandemic in March 2020.

They are now looking for a team of at least three adults, and 20 young people to join.

Cadets are aged between 10 and 17 and learn first aid and a wide range of other skills through St John Ambulance. Older Cadets can go on first aid duties and also teach many first aid techniques such as Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to members of the public. On top of learning first aid, Cadets also get to participate in many fun and enjoyable activities at their weekly meetings, get involved with events such as summer camps and make lifelong friendships with other people of their age.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The Boston unit was an active St John Ambulance Cadet group prior to the pandemic but has not reopened since it closed in March of 2020, due to a need for Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers.

“The aim is to get Boston up and running again with a fresh team to continue St John's youth presence in the town.

"Our main barrier to reopening in the area is a serious need for adult youth volunteers locally, so we’re keen for enthusiastic readers to consider signing up with us

“We do not have a venue arranged yet, but the previous unit was based in the town centre and the aim is to open the new one at some stage between March and May.”

As one of the largest youth volunteering organisations in the country, St John aims to ensure that its Cadets have the best possible experience in a safe and nurturing environment, enabling them to become the next generation of first aiders as well as consider careers in healthcare in the longer term.

St John Cadets are guided by Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers as they work towards their Grand Prior Award, the highest accolade these young people can attain in the charity. Both the Leader and Helper role are instrumental to the development of these younger volunteers and successful applicants can also expand their role within St John, becoming first aiders and going on duty in the community and at events.

The focus on IMD 1-5 and Youth Investment Fund areas means that this initiative will bring an exciting new option for young people growing up in these parts of the country to get involved and make a contribution to their local community.

Caroline Conry, Head of Youth Delivery at St John Ambulance, said: “Our Cadets at St John are an inspirational group of young people who have the potential to achieve amazing things now and in the future. This DCMS-funded initiative is a great opportunity to grow our Cadets’ presence in key areas of England and also to welcome a large number of adult and under-18 volunteers to our charity over the next few months.

“Adults who are interested in the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles can apply through our website. No first aid knowledge is required as all training is provided. And parents who would like to enrol their children as a Cadet in one of these 15 or more new areas can also get in touch with the charity to register their interest and start the process. I’m really looking forward to seeing this initiative grow in early 2023 and to welcoming all our new starters.”

• Those interested in the charity’s Cadet programmes can find out more via their website.