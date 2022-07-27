The crew of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

NFU Mutual, Boston, made the generous donation which has been made in memory of David Robinson, of Brothertoft, as part of their gifting from the NFU Mutual Giving Fund.

A spokesperson for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) said: “We have just witnessed our busiest June on record, responding to a total of 172 callouts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These ranged from road traffic incidents to stabbings. Already the number of incidents attended this year are 11 per cent higher than the same time last year, which was its busiest year to date.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has just recorded its busiest June on record.

"This increase is set to rise further when the helicopter which currently flies from 7am to 10pm daily soon will have the ability to fly through the night until 2am. This means it will be the only fully night capable air ambulance in the entire East Midlands region.”

LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Medical Service charities, funded purely by generous donations.

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer said: “The increase in the number of incidents we attend is a stark reminder of the need for this life-saving charity. And the team know that without the support of local people, they would not be able to deliver such a dedicated and life-saving service.

“We are enormously thankful to the Boston Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation of £6,379. This generosity will fund help to fund potentially life-saving missions for our helicopter.