Air ambulance lands in Sleaford as crew responds to medical emergency

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew was cllaed out to a medical emergency near Sleaford this morning (Thursday).

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 6:24 pm
The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed in an unused field at Quarrington this morning to respond to a medical emergency. EMN-210624-181453001

Emergency services including a first responder from the fire service were called to an address in Spire View, Quarrington around 9.30am this morning, leading to the air ambulance landing in an empty field opposite. An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.27am to a private address in Sleaford

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”

The medics on board the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance were called in to assist with the medical emergency at Quarrington this morning (Thursday). EMN-210624-181504001
