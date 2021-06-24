Air ambulance lands in Sleaford as crew responds to medical emergency

Emergency services including a first responder from the fire service were called to an address in Spire View, Quarrington around 9.30am this morning, leading to the air ambulance landing in an empty field opposite. An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.27am to a private address in Sleaford
“The caller reported a medical emergency.
“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.”