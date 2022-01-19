Alford entrepreneur launches wellbeing workshops and new book

Revive and Thrive workshops at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel Point take place on February 2 and 10.

After an award-winning career in social enterprise, Mikyla Limpkin has turned her enterprise and design skills to setting up a new business around wellbeing.

Her Revive and Thrive workshops take place at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel Point next month.

“When I was once struggling with my caring responsibilities I remember being told by a wise woman that you can’t pour from an empty cup," she recalls.

"I remember thinking what a perfect description that was but how I had no idea how to refill my cup.

"However as a trained product designer, I saw my empty cup as a problem needing a solution and so I started trying out different ideas and researching not only what worked, but why.”

Mikyla compiled . so much useful data that she decided use her print journalism experience and write a book and make the information accessible to all. She also decided to run face to face workshops to

help people put the information into practice.

“My business is called The Company of Smiles because I believe that captures the essence of what I’m about and it’s what we all need” says Mikyla.

She plans to roll out her workshops into other beautiful venues around Lincolnshire and is keen to hear from both potential participants and venues.

