All aboard the vaccination bus!

“We already know that people like that they can turn up to any of our pop-up sessions without an appointment and the bus will allow us to focus on specific areas where there may be more of a need for us to visit. It will be an important addition to our pop-up programme over the coming weeks and we are very grateful to our colleagues at Lincolnshire County Council.”

Friday 20th May at Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA, between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds. Monday 23rd May at The Venue, Navenby LN5 0JJ, between 10.30am and 2pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over. Tuesday 24th May at Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford LN13 9EB, between 11am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over, and between 4pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds. Wednesday 25th May at Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA, between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds. Wednesday 25th May at Tesco, Canwick Road Trading Estate, Canwick Road, Lincoln LN5 8HS, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over. Thursday 26th May at Tesco, Water Mill Road, Horncastle LN9 5DR, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over. Saturday 28th May at Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA, between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds. Sunday 29th May at Sainsbury’s, Tritton Road, Lincoln LN6 7QN, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.