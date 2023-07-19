Alona walking the (pink ribbon) walk in aid of Breast Cancer Now

​After winning her own battle with cancer, a brave Oxcombe mum took part in a popular fundraiser and shared her story with her fellow walkers.

Alona Duff addresses the crowd.

Breast Cancer Now’s iconic Pink Ribbon Walk returned to Chatsworth House on July 8, with 718 walkers wearing pink and taking on the ten or 20-mile routes alongside Breast Cancer Now Ambassador, and four-time Olympian, Donna Fraser OBE.

Addressing the crowds on stage before the event kicked off was Alona Duff, 49, from Oxcombe, who took on the 20 mile walk.

Alona, a PA at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and worried about the prospect of not seeing her ten-year-old son grow up.

Alona with her family.

She relied upon Breast Cancer Now’s “Someone Like Me” service to help support her after her treatment, which sees those receiving treatment for breast cancer matched with a trained volunteer who’s had a similar experience, who is available via phone or email to answer questions, offer support or simply listen.

Alona said: “I went through ten months of treatment during COVID lockdown, but it wasn't until after I completed my treatment that I reached out to Breast Cancer Now for the support I needed.

“Zahida was assigned to me as my buddy because we had similar experiences. She was unbelievably kind and generous with her time, and a real light amidst the dark.

"Zahida was the living proof that I could make it and I will be eternally grateful for my Monday morning phone calls.”

Alona said that now she wants to give something back to a charity that was there for her when I needed them the most, and for all the other families who might need similar support in the future:

“There are no certainties in life,” she said.

“Throughout my treatment I walked every day to clear my mind and to give me purpose, particularly when I felt low or a little less like me.

"Walking made me believe cancer would not consume me, so it seemed fitting that a 20-mile charity walk was a realistic way for me to raise much needed funds for Breast Cancer Now.”

