Audiology patients still need appointment at Grimsby hospital

The open repair clinic, which used to run on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings, was temporarily suspended in March 2020 to comply with government guidance on coronavirus.

When the service resumed in July 2020, it moved to an appointment only system to allow the department to adhere to social distancing.

Gavin Cogley, service manager, said: “The appointment only system has been working well and has resulted in shorter waiting times for patients. However, we have noticed that since lockdown restrictions have started to ease more and more patients are coming in expecting to be able to walk-in without an appointment.

"Due to the size of our waiting area we are unable to offer an open clinic anymore as patients would not be able to social distance.”

The service offers more flexibility for patients with appointments available five days a week, Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4.30pm.

Existing patients should call 03033 304645 or email [email protected] to book an appointment. If you are not an existing NHS hearing aid patient, you can seek a referral to the service by contacting your GP.

During the pandemic when the clinic was closed staff created a number of videos to help patients try and solve problems with their hearing aids at home themselves. These are available on the Trust website at www.nlg.nhs.uk/services/audiology/The team also started a postal service for replacement batteries and hearing aid repairs. Both these services will continue.

Gavin added: “Some patients may be able to save themselves a trip to the hospital by troubleshooting problems with their hearing aids at home.