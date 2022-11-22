Another case of avian flu has been reported in Lincolnshire, this time in a commercial poultry unit near Ruskington.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry in the Ruskington area on November 20.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency has set up disease control zones around the site – a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone, restricting movement.

Birds at the premises have been humanely culled said the agency.