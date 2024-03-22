Awards success for Lincolnshire carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards, which were organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln and were hosted by Melvyn Prior, a former presenter on BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Winners were announced across a total of 13 categories including Community Care, Residential Care and Workforce Development. Nominations were open to the public and were then shortlisted before a judging panel decided the winners and highly commended for each category.

Here is the full list of winners:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

Advertisement

Advertisement

Front Line Leader – Louise Green, OSJCT Whitefriars (Stamford)Community Care – Vicky Law, Walnut Care (Boston)Residential Care – Clayton Hosier, Brun Lea Care Home (Spalding)Behind the Scenes – Annemarie Markham, Oakdene Care Home (Sleaford)Social Care Nurse and Nurse Associate – Emma Wheeler, Howson Care Centre (Gainsborough)Caring Together – Grant Wadge and Maria Wadge, County Care (Skegness)Outstanding Partner – K2 Community Paramedic Team, K2 Healthcare (Sleaford)Home Care Registered Manager – Lindsay Nearn, LJM Homecare (Lincoln)Activities Co-ordinator – Lisa Gosney, Pickworths Residential Living (Boston)Care Home Registered Manager – Alice O’Hare, Pickworths Residential Living (Boston) andDenise Green, Grosvenor House Care Home (Lincoln) Care Home Cook/Chef - Karen Frampton, Eagle House Residential Care Home (Lincoln)Workforce Development – Gill Morgan – Pearl Healthcare (Lincolnshire)Rising Star – Donna Mason, County Care (Skegness)

Glen Garrod from Lincolnshire County Council was awarded the LinCA Chair Award for his service to the sector as this marks his final year before retirement.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health said: “The Lincolnshire Care Awards celebrate the tremendous support provided by carers and their teams in the community, residential care, nursing and adult care.

“Award winners are fine examples of so many caring staff in Lincolnshire who show real dedication and passion in their work to ensure that people throughout the country are given the care they need and deserve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “It’s so important to recognise the achievements of the staff and organisations working in the care sector across Lincolnshire.

“These awards are a great chance for these people to be celebrated and they wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors and event organisers!”