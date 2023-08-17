Bang on target to raise funds for the NHS

​An annual clay pigeon shooting event has been set up by a patient as his way of saying thank you to the hospital team who saved his life.

Alan Pearce presenting a cheque to Professor Kelvin Lee and other colleagues from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

In January this year, Alan Pearce, 67, woke up in the middle of the night suffering from what he thought was indigestion, but as he felt better in the morning, he made his way to work at Hillside Sporting Targets in Claxby, pickeing up some anti-indigestion medication on the way.

When he started to feel unwell again, he called NHS111 to ask for advice on whether he could take the anti-indigestion tablets with his diabetes medication.

“The person on the end of the phone told me they thought I might have had a heart attack in the night and might be having another one as we spoke over the phone. I couldn’t believe it,” Alan said, “Before I knew it, I was being cared for by a paramedic and an ambulance crew. They were amazing.”

Alan was taken to the Lincolnshire Heart Centre at Lincoln County Hospital and within half an hour of arriving, was having surgery to have stents fitted.

"I felt so much better straight away,” Alan, said, “The service I received was first class and is the only reason that I am still here today.”

Alan organised a charity clay pigeon shooting event to thank the team who saved his life, and raised £800.

Alan added: “The care I received from the Lincolnshire Heart Centre was out of this world. Thanks to them I can now spend more time with my two boys and watch my five grandchildren grow up. I owe them so much.

“We had a great day raising money for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and are already planning our event for next year and aiming high. I would like to thank Irelands Farm Machinery, E-Quip (Rasen) Ltd and my sister Maureen Nicholls for donating raffle prizes, as well as Forest Lodge Guns from Wragby for sponsoring all of the trophies.”

Alan is also helping the Lincolnshire Heart Centre Team to help raise awareness about the increased risk people with diabetes have of suffering a heart attack.

Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Research Programme Director, Professor Kelvin Lee said: “It is brilliant to see Alan feeling so much better.

"Not only is he helping with our research, but the fact he is also raising money to help others in our care is inspirational.

"We will use the money he has raised to help with the cardiovascular research that we are running here in Lincolnshire; we can put this to very good use to buy equipment to further improve the communication channels between our research nurses and patients.”