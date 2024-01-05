Banish the January blues with new fitness membership scheme on offer in North Kesteven

Getting fit and feeling fabulous is a popular new year’s resolution for people all over the UK, but many of us are put off by complex and potentially expensive membership schemes at fitness clubs and gyms.

However, lucky residents in North Kesteven do not have these problems thanks to a new pay-as-you-go membership scheme which has just launched in the area.

Not only is there no up-front fee to sign up for membership, users will also get a whopping 30 per cent off a variety of activities including the gym, swimming and fitness classes at One NK in North Hykeham, Sleaford Leisure Centre or Better Gym on East Road in Sleaford. There are also free memberships for children.

The faciilties are run by GLL under the ‘Better’ brand on behalf of North Kesteven District Council and they say there is no need to commit to regular work-outs – you can simply book as and when you feel like it.As a charitable social enterprise, the organisation’s ethos is to invest in the health and wellbeing of local people. This new scheme is an important part of that commitment.

To get a free PAYG card, customers should visit the ‘Better’ North Kesteven website and choose the ‘Pay and Play’ option under ‘single payments’. Go to: https://www.better.org.uk/memberships/pay-as-you-go-membership