Beautiful fundraising rose

​​A beautiful new rose has arrived at Louth Garden Centre to not only brighten up gardens, but also raise funds for a vital charity.

The Rose for Hope.

The store, on Legbourne Road and part of the family-run British Garden Centres group, is selling the special Rose for Hope to help raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The rose was launched by TV gardener Danny Clarke, also known as the Black Gardener, in memory of his sister Margot McLellan to glioblastoma (GBM).

Grown by Lucksbridge Horticulture, the repeat-flowering floribunda Rose for Hope has glossy and sunny yellow petals, a pleasing scent and comes in a pink pot, and a minimum of £2 from every sale of the rose will be going to Brain Tumour Research.

Ashley Reeson, Louth Garden Centre manager, said: “We are delighted to stock the Rose for Hope which will not only provide a beautiful focal point in an outdoor space, but ensures that at least £2 of your money will go towards this brilliant cause.