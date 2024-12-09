Become an NHS governor and have your say on local mental health services says Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) is looking for members of the public to sit on its Council of Governors.

The Trust is holding a by-election this December and is looking to fill multiple public, service user, carer, and staff seats. Nominations will remain open until Tuesday 17 December 2024, after which the voting stage will open on 9 January 2025 for contested seats.

The Council of Governors helps to ensure that the Trust’s key stakeholders – including service users, carers, members of the public, staff, and partner organisations – have a say in shaping local mental health services.

By becoming a governor, you gain invaluable skills that can help with future employment by building up your CV and enhancing your listening, decision making, and influencing skills.

You must be a member of LPFT to stand and vote in elections. As a member, you will be able to work alongside the Trust and governors to help the needs of the community, provide your voice on how LPFT can improve local health services, and be able to apply for a range of discounts through Health Service Discounts.

Membership is free! Visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/membership to become a member today and help shape mental health services in Lincolnshire.

For more information about governor elections at LPFT, visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/governor-elections.