'Berry' popular Strawberry Fayre returning to raise money for Marie Curie

A ‘berry’ lovely fundraiser is set to take place once again this summer, raising money for a vital end of life charity.

The Galley Hill Farm team.

Galley Hill Farm, just outside Alford, will be hosting its popular Strawberry Fayre on Sunday July 2 in aid of Marie Curie.

Now in its sixth year, the event has raised £18,000 for Marie Curie Lincolnshire and the Strawberry Fayre gained its name as it is held in the season when strawberries are at their ripest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fayre will be held at the farm, located on Rye Lane which runs between Claythorpe and the A1104 Mablethorpe to Alford road, between 10am and 4pm to pick strawberries, enjoy cream teas, and a hog roast.

There will also be live music, craft stalls and activities for children. Parking and admission are free.

Marie Curie is a cause close to farm owners Ian Scaman and his wife Sandra’s hearts as Ian’s mum Anne was cared for by a Marie Curie nurse towards the end of her life.

Ian said: “When my mum Anne was extremely ill, we were nursing her at home and trying to run the family business. Having a nurse come in and sit with her during the night was invaluable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When she died on July 1, 2015, we decided to go ahead with the Strawberry Fayre just two weeks later and raise money for this incredible cause.

“The event is always very well supported by the community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy the fayre whilst raising money to help Marie Curie support people at the end of their lives.”

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Lincolnshire, said that the charity is “extremely grateful” to Sandra, Ian, and the team at Galley Hill Farm for their support.

"The Fayre is so popular,” Lauren said, “They always raise an incredible amount of money, which makes an enormous difference to people across the UK, and Lincolnshire, facing terminal illness and their families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement