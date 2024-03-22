'Better' Leisure Centres offer membership deal to Lincolnshire carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The month-long initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity and highlight the benefits of moving more.

Throughout April, there will be lots of opportunities for carers to be active, with support available along the way. By signing up to Active April, carers will receive weekly online physical activity sessions, the opportunity to participate in a mass walking event, information on staying active and more.

In support of Carers Active April, GLL has created a membership offer for members of Carers UK and anyone who is in receipt of Carer’s Allowance. The promotion will run from 1st April-6th May and provide anytime access to a Better leisure facility at the discounted rate of £30 per month. This includes using the gym, swimming, fitness classes and the health suite.

There are already a wide range of existing memberships available for people in receipt of Carer’s Allowance, including the Better Flex Adult Concessionary. For £5 a month you can enjoy one free activity a month (a choice of gym, swim or fitness class) and get a discount on additional bookings.

There will also be free taster activities running in selected centres and staff on-hand during welcome days to give centre tours and answer any questions people may have.

Research by Carers UK found that 67 per cent of unpaid carers said taking part in physical activity helped them feel more connected to other people. The Active April campaign is all about supporting the UK’s 5.7 million unpaid carers to be more active.

Peter Bundey, GLL’s Chief Executive, comments, “We recognise the vital role that carers undertake to support and improve the lives of others. As a national social enterprise that works to improve local communities, we want to offer better wellbeing and health opportunities for carers across the UK. We are delighted to have partnered with Carers UK to drive this ambition.”

Helen Walker, Chief Executive, Carers UK, adds, “We’re really pleased to see GLL supporting Carers Active April 2024 with an offer encouraging carers to take up a free taster session and discounted memberships.

“Many carers find it hard to look after their own wellbeing when they’re caring for someone, but taking part in physical activity can have important health benefits - helping to decrease stress levels and connecting carers with others in their local community.