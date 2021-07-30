Big changes for children’s hospice as it celebrates 20 years

The opening of the children's hospice back in 2001. (Image provided by the hospice).

This follows the publication of Lorna Fraser’s ‘Making Each Child Count’ report, which highlighted the prevalence of life-limiting conditions in children and young people having risen from 32,975 in 2001-2, up to 86,625 in 2017-8.

There are almost 2,000 children in the area who are living with a life-limiting condition.

The children’s hospice, based in North East Lincolnshire but providing vital services for children right across the county, celebrated its 20th birthday this year and has announced its exciting plans for the future, to respond to increasing and changing needs.



It has developed an exciting and extensive project of work to help staff continue to provide care and support for those who need it, including:

l Redesigning the model of care so that the hospice can offer inpatient, Hospice at Home and therapeutic services to any family who needs support. Therapeutic care will be outcome-based, helping children to progress towards key milestones that will improve their quality of life.

l Renewing the skills in the team, recruiting into new positions and upskilling staff. This will impact on all aspects of the support Andy’s offers, from clinical skills to memory making and play activities.

l Refreshing and redecorating Andy’s so patients and their families have a relaxing, comfortable and engaging space to enjoy together.



l Increasing the capacity for inpatient care by 25 per cent, so more families can benefit from care away from their home.

l Installing oxygen and suction to patient bedrooms, allowing greater flexibility for patients who require these interventions.

Michelle Rollinson, chief executive of St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “We are excited to be looking to the future of Andy’s services, and what they mean to the families we care for.

“We worked very hard to keep our full-range of services open throughout the peak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and are proud that we were able to continue supporting our children and families as usual at a time when we felt their needs were greatest.



“Now, in order to develop a children’s hospice provision that truly meets the needs of our local community, and that will continue to do so as those needs change and develop, it’s vital that we take this opportunity to look ahead and ensure we can continue providing specialist care to our young patients, whatever their needs.”

This summer, Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice is asking you to Raise A Smile for the children in its care, either by donating directly at the website standre.ws/smile or holding a fundraising event or challenge to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the renovation.