'Blister plasters are ready': Team who walked through lockdown plan 28-mile charity trek along Lincolnshire coast

Miles for Minds Lincoln plan to walk from Donna Nook to Skegness to raise money for charity.

Miles for Minds Lincoln will set off from Donna Nook on May 15, aiming to arrive at Skegness beach for sunset.

Lydia Steiner who is a member of the group, explained: "We are doing this to raise money for mental health as this is an issue that we feel is so important at the moment with everything that is going on in the world.

"I believe we have all felt the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and now more than ever people need to be able to access support.

"Otherwise, we could be risking another pandemic as we start to lose more people to mental health.

"The Miles for Minds Lincoln team have used walking as a way to manage our own mental health during lockdown and it is from there the idea came to try and raise some money and help people.

"So, we've got our blister plasters and face paint at the ready, and have our fingers crossed for good weather!"

Before lockdown, none of the group had walked long distances.

"We are asking anyone to show us any kind of support as we set out on this challenge, be it via donations or helping us get the word out there about what we are doing," said Lydia.

"It hasn't been an easy journey getting here. We are so proud of how hard we have worked so far and cannot wait to walk across that beach on May 15."