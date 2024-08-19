Bob’s Brainwaves, the handy help pack for newly diagnosed Dementia to be launched in West Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

September 26th is Launch date for Bob’s Brainwaves in West Lindsey to provide carers with useful forms, information and ideas to help with memory loss and Dementia.

Founder of the charity Chris Suich said: ’This pack has been put together to offer support and help others who are just beginning their journey of memory loss through Dementia. As a carer for my husband Bob getting that diagnosis was bewildering and scary. Over many years experience I have put together all the forms and information I didn’t know about at the time but were the most useful to save others time, stress and to hopefully lighten the carers load.' After the success of providing over 500 packs in East Lindsey we wanted to spread to West Lindsey to help more carers and loved ones.

'We already have waiting list for West Lindsey and we are eager to get the packs out there'.

They will be given out at the Memory Cafes in West Lindsey ( there will be all of these listed in the pack), or via The Memory Clinic, in North Hykeham at point of diagnosis or if anyone has the diagnosis we can be contacted on the Bob's Brainwaves website at [email protected]

The Widgit simple signs and pictures are also available from our website for free to download. Bob's Brainwaves worked with Rebecca Lynch from the company, (a specialist educational signage company) to produce simple signs and pictures when a loved one finds the processing of words and meaning difficult. Chris used this simple signage around the home when the Post-It notes didn't work. 'As a special needs teacher I knew they would be invaluable to Bob and the company worked with me to provide packs on communication, safety, activities and hygiene.'