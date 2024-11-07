Boston council to consider £7m government funding for leisure centre redevelopment

Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, Boston. Photo: Google Streetview

A council could soon utilise £7 million in government funding to help redevelop a leisure centre in the heart of the town.

During a meeting on Thursday, Boston Borough Council’s cabinet recommended accepting the Levelling Up funding from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government to support the redevelopment of the Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre.

In March 2022, the cabinet approved the business plan for the project —which also includes creating a shared public realm plaza between the leisure centre and the Boston College Mayflower development—as part of the Boston Town Deal Programme. At a full council meeting a year later, members agreed to allocate council capital as match funding to secure the project’s delivery.

Following design revisions, the redevelopment now includes a 1,500-square-metre remodelled frontage and new extension, featuring a new entrance, reception, a large modern pool changing area, separate male and female fitness changing rooms, and, on the first floor, a new 90-station fitness suite, spin studio, and multipurpose studio.

Planning permission was obtained in July 2023, with construction tenders invited in September. The outcome of that process produced the lowest-value bid, which also achieved the highest combined score, creating a project affordability gap.

To address this, a proposal was developed under the Boston Levelling Up Partnership (LUP) programme with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The government specified that any LUP proposal must include additional project elements and outcomes. Consequently, a ‘phase two’ for the Boston Leisure Project was designed, leading to a £7 million funding request.

This would also support the development of a new health and wellbeing hub featuring complementary facilities and services, including an assisted exercise studio, consultation rooms, and modifications to the new reception area to create a coffee shop–style servery area.

To deliver the Boston Leisure Project, the cabinet has recommended that full council formally accept the LUP funds at its meeting on November 11 and approve incorporating a community volunteering and wellbeing hub.

Project expenditure to date amounts to approximately £884,295, leaving a balance of approximately £13,761,528 to complete the delivery of the project.

In early 2024, Boston Borough Council was invited to collaborate with the government department to develop a series of capital projects to support Boston’s economic resilience and growth. All eight agreed LUP projects are as follows:

Boston Leisure Centre

Boston United Football Sports Complex and affordable homes

Haven Wharf Innovation Hub

Rosegarth Square Regeneration

Boston Connected

Boston Community Research Project

St Botolph’s Church Visitor Offer

A total of £17.226 million of LUP funding has been awarded to these projects.

Councillor Sarah Sharpe (Independent), portfolio holder for culture, said: “This funding is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our community facilities and support the wellbeing of our residents.”

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh (Independent), portfolio holder for finance, added: “Securing this funding is crucial for Boston’s regeneration and economic growth.”