Boston school raises more than £4,000 for hospital's chemotheraphy suite

By David Seymour
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
A school in Boston has donated more than £4,000 to the chemotherapy suite at the town’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Hawthorn Tree School raised the sum – £4,452 in all – through a series of activities held over a number of months.

These included: A parkrun for staff at the town’s Witham Way Country Park; pupils being sponsored to complete laps of the field and a cake sale.

The school said it was inspired to raise funds for the suite by the experience of staff there, either as a patient or a relative.

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston, making its donation to the chemotherapy suite at the town's Pilgrim Hospital.

It described the sum raised – more than four times the target of £1,000 – as ‘incredible’, and thanked all those who helped make the fundraisers a success.

Following the donation, matron Bee Hulley said: “We are so grateful to the school for fundraising for the unit.

“The money raised will go a long way to help support our patients during their treatment and help to make them as comfortable as possible whilst they are on the unit with us.”