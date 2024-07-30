Boston school raises more than £4,000 for hospital's chemotheraphy suite
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hawthorn Tree School raised the sum – £4,452 in all – through a series of activities held over a number of months.
These included: A parkrun for staff at the town’s Witham Way Country Park; pupils being sponsored to complete laps of the field and a cake sale.
The school said it was inspired to raise funds for the suite by the experience of staff there, either as a patient or a relative.
It described the sum raised – more than four times the target of £1,000 – as ‘incredible’, and thanked all those who helped make the fundraisers a success.
Following the donation, matron Bee Hulley said: “We are so grateful to the school for fundraising for the unit.
“The money raised will go a long way to help support our patients during their treatment and help to make them as comfortable as possible whilst they are on the unit with us.”