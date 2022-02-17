Boston sports centre ‘delighted’ with 166 per cent rise in uptake for children’s swimming classes

The Princess Royal Sports Arena. Library picture

Enrolment figures for 1Life’s Swim School at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), in Great Fen Road, off the Boardsides, are up 166 per cent on pre-covid times, it says.

The sessions are run in cooperation with the Swim England Learn to Swim Programme and held for children aged five and above.

To meet demand, an additional qualified swimming instructor has been employed.

Lee Gaskin, national fitness manager for 1Life and contract manager at the PRSA said: “We’re delighted with the success of the swimming lessons, swimming is such an important life skill and a great form of exercise too.

“Due to the closure of leisure facilities during the lockdowns many children have missed out on either learning to swim or progressing in the pool, so now is the perfect opportunity.

“We’ve taken on an additional swimming coach to be able to offer more lessons and have plans to introduce a parent and child class, so even young babies can learn to have fun in the pool.”