​​A popular sports arena in Boston has been awarded more than £200,000 after a successful council bid for a share of Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Boston Borough Council has secured the funds for the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) from Sport England, while East Lindsey District Council has been awarded £707,454 to boost three of its pools.

The fund was made available to give local authorities financial support to invest in improving the energy efficiency of public facilities with pools in the medium to long term. This phase sees £40m of government funding being made available for local authorities. As well as £20m of National Lottery capital funding to complement the government money, bringing the total capital fund to £60m.

The awarded costs will go towards helping support the increased costs of energy for the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), in Boston, Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa, and Wragby Pool.

Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena, currently run by Lex Leisure, successful secured £203,858 to purchase a pool cover and heat recovery to air handling unit.

East Lindsey’s Magna Vitae-run Meridian Leisure Centre will benefit from seeing the purchase of PV panels and variable speed fans by securing £591,173, with Jubilee Park securing £57,258 and Wragby Pools securing £59,023 for the purchase of pool covers and PV panels.

Coun Sarah Sharpe, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at Boston Borough Council, said: "We're delighted to receive this funding and pleased to have collaborated with our partners on a successful application.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic and the escalating cost of living, the past few years have posed challenges for all. Our venues, like many others, have experienced financial strains due to these issues.

"This funding helps secure the continuity of our services for the residents and visitors of Boston Borough, fostering increased participation in physical activity and enhancing both physical and mental health and wellbeing. It is crucial that these services remain accessible and affordable.”

Sport England’s Director of Place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne commented: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active. Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.

