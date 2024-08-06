Boston Stump hosts celebration of a decade of care by Butterfly Hospice

The event on Sunday saw patients, families, staff and volunteers attend for an afternoon of reflection and celebration and St Botolph’s lights shone that night to mark 10 years since the hospice opened its doors, remembering all those who have walked through its doors.

The Butterfly Hospice Trust, in partnership with Lincolnshire Community Health Service, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. This milestone, 'A Decade of Care,' marks a significant chapter in providing exceptional life-limiting and end-of-life care in Boston and the wider Lincolnshire area.

The event featured a special performance by the Coastal Community Choir, sharing a rewritten version of ‘Hallelujah’ in honour of The Butterfly Hospice Trust. Attendees heard personal stories from key figures whose lives have been deeply touched by the hospice. Guess then mingled in the church refectory after the event, sharing stories.

As part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, the hospice aims to raise £100,000 to directly enhance the patient experience.

Thousands of people across the county have accessed free, personalised and holistic care in the purpose-built facility.

Bridget MacPherson, Chief Executive of The Butterfly Hospice Trust, said: "The vision for a hospice in Boston was to provide a ‘home from home’ stay for local people. This need was identified by local people and fought for.

"While there were challenges along the way, the loyal support from the community was incredible. They are to be commended for their faith and trust in the founding members of the charity, whose own determination and tenacity must also be applauded. The dream of a hospice became a reality and here we are 10 years on.”

Holly Watson, LCHS Clinical Lead at The Butterfly Hospice, said: “Our hospice aims to bring light to the dark days, and every day really does matter to the people we are here to support. Our teams ensure that compassionate care is at the heart of all that we do.

“Little comforts are so important, as are the bucket-list wishes - so it’s been our absolute privilege to be part of enabling these. The decade at Butterfly has seen weddings, parties, celebrations of life, aeroplane flyovers, and pet visits to name a few. We strive to make every day count.”

To commemorate this significant milestone, The Butterfly Hospice Trust proudly has unveiled a brand-new 10-year stamp mark, symbolising an enduring commitment to transformation, hope, and rebirth.

Designed by the talented Sam Burt (www.samburt.co.uk), the logo features the beloved butterfly, representing transformation and rebirth, surrounded by forget-me-nots, daffodils, and tulips symbolising remembrance and its connection to the county.

As part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, The Butterfly Hospice Trust aims to raise £100,000, all dedicated to directly enhancing the patient experience from small to large-scale projects.

Individuals can contribute in various ways, by donating in person, over the phone, or online. Every donation is invaluable as the charity relies solely on charitable contributions to maintain and develop the hospice.

1 . Members of Hospice staff L-R Holly Watson, Bridget Macpherson - chief executive, Luke Smith, Diana Hockley, Lee Pierce, Kim Vamplew, Rebecca Benton Butterfly Hospice staff L-R Holly Watson, Bridget Macpherson - chief executive, Luke Smith, Diana Hockley, Lee Pierce, Kim Vamplew and Rebecca Benton. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Beona Choir The Beona Choir perform for the Butterfly Hospice event. Photo: David Dawson

3 . mbsp-050824-03.JPG Guests at the celebration service in Boston Stump. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Charlotte Limb Mercer of Beona Choir Charlotte Limb Mercer of the Beona Choir performing. Photo: David Dawson