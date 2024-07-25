Boston's Butterfly Hospice submits plans to build accommodation for relatives
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Butterfly Hospice Trust has applied to Boston Borough Council for permission to construct two detached, single-storey buildings for relatives at its site in Rowan Way.
The plan is to build just one of them for now, with demand and funding determining when the second one follows.
A spokesman for the charity said the aim is to ensure families and loved ones of the patients staying at the hospice were supported, especially those who travel long distances to be with them, describing it as a ‘long-anticipated ambition’.
“While hospice staff always try to make visitors feel comfortable, we do not have space for an overnight stay,” they said. “Having a private room on-site and still being close at hand for a loved one who is ill, will make a huge difference for the patient experience also.
“Over the years we have received people who have travelled across the UK and worldwide to be with their loved ones, and possibly for the last time. Sadly we have not been able to give them the private time and space they need.
“Plans have been submitted to the council and we await a decision in due course.”
Under the plans, the buildings would have three separate double rooms with ensuite facilities and a communal area.
“This being the 10th year of our hospice being open in the community, our commitment is to ensure the people using our service are getting the best care possible, and the accommodation is another way we can help local people during the vulnerability of a life-limiting illness and at end of life,” the spokesman added.