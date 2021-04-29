Boston's own JVT gives jab to health secretary

Prof Van Tam injects Matt Hancock with the vaccination

Mr Hancock tweeted an image of him and England’s deputy chief medical officer “JVT” at the Science Museum.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Brilliant! Got the jab. In and out in eight minutes. Didn’t hurt at all.

“Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team. When you get the call, get the jab!”

During a press conference on Wednesday, the 42-year-old had said he was “delighted” to have received the call-up and that he was “looking forward to it”.

Professor Van Tam has reportedly been busy recently helping to vaccinate his home-town residents.

Nearly 34 million people have now had their first dose of vaccine.

— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2021

Over the past year, he has become known for his colourful metaphors and straight forward nature when delivering the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Van Tam, of Vietnamese descent, grew up in the Lincolnshire town and attended Boston Grammar School where his father was a teacher.

He graduated from the University of Nottingham in 1987 and has since had an illustrious career in public health and medicine, including returning to the university as a Clinical Senior Lecturer in 1997 and as a Clinical Professor of Health Protection in 2007.

His roles have also included Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of the Pandemic Influenza Office at the UK Health Protection Agency in 2004 and chairman of the UK New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG) from 2014 to 2017.

He has also at several points advised the World Health Organisation and the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.