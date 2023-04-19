Bowls club thanked for fundraiser

​More than £1,000 was raised for the county’s air ambulance by the town’s bowlers.

Les and Joyce Pert, volunteers for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance with members of Horncastle & District Indoor Bowls Club.

​The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has extended a "big thank you” to the Horncastle & District Indoor Bowls Club for their successful Charity Gala, which raised more than £1,000 for their vital work.

Les and Joyce Pert, two of the charity’s volunteers, went to the Bowls Club to receive the cheque for £1,078 and to thank all who participated in the event for their support.

LNAA Community Fundraiser, Steph Bradshaw said: “We are extremely grateful to Horncastle & District Indoor Bowls Club for their support.

"This donation will help our pilots, doctors and paramedics arrive at the scene of the most serious of incidents in record time and provide emergency pre-hospital care to people when they need it most.”

In 2022, it costs £8 million to keep the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance helicopter flying and the critical care cars operational 24/7, every day of the year.

The life-saving charity responded to 31 call-outs, including seven road traffic collisions, 13 medical incidents, and six assaults including a stabbing, between Friday April 7 and Monday April 10 – making it the busiest Easter in its 30 year history.

LNAA Head of Operations, Chris Bailey said: “Our crew were on standby throughout the whole of the holiday period ready to react and help where needed.

“Our teams respond every day of the year, day and night thanks to the generous support of people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

“We are a charity and receive no regular direct funding from the Government.