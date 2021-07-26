Brand new Suzuki Ignis raffle for charity

Win a car for Christmas.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare is launching its ‘Win a Car for Christmas’ campaign on Sunday (August 1) at its Family Extravaganza charity day at Market Rasen Racecourse.

One lucky winner will be driving away with a brand new Suzuki Ignis SZ-T Hybrid in time for Christmas, thanks to the support of Baden Powell.

Baden Powell Director Simon Powell said: “I have close personal experience of the wonders of the hospice movement, and was amazed how many of my colleagues had similar experiences. So Lindsey Lodge was an obvious choice for our support.

“Providing a brand new car was a big ask for a small independent firm like Powell’s but after the last year, we’re in the mood for a challenge.”

In addition to the brand new car, Lindsey Lodge is also giving away a Samsung 43” 4K Smart TV, which has been kindly donated by Euronics Johns Electrical and a Lay-z Spa.

Lindsey Lodge fundraiser Sophie Boyd said: “We’re delighted to be offering something a little different this year for our Christmas draw.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, so we’re hoping to spread some Christmas cheer with these fantastic prizes.”

Sophie added: “On behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge, I’d like to say thank you to Baden Powell and Euronics Johns Electrical for their generous support and we really hope that people will get behind our Win a Car for Christmas draw at just £5 a ticket.”

Tickets will be available from Lindsey Lodge shops and online from August 1.