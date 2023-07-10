Despite being told she has just months to live, this brave South Reston mum is continuing to live life to the max and is even planning to take part in the Race for Life this weekend.

Charlotte Graves (centre) with step-daughter Shannon (left), son Charlie, 4, and husband Paul

Charlotte Graves, 44, was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer when she was 40 years old and 26 weeks pregnant with her son Charlie, and in February 2019, she had a full mastectomy and Charlie was born via a planned c-section six weeks early so she could undergo treatment right away.

Charlotte started her gruelling 16 months of treatment two days later, and underwent six rounds of chemotherapy every three weeks, along with 18 rounds of herceptin at home, and then 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

She was given the all clear, but then sadly four months later, in December 2020, it was discovered that the cancer had returned and she was diagnosed with Stage IV recurrent breast cancer with liver metastases and this time she would never be cured, but could be treated as long as she kept responding to treatment, but in December 2021, it was discovered that the treatment had stopped working and the tumours were the biggest they’d ever been.

Charlotte, who also has a 19-year-old stepdaughter Shannon, was then started on a new chemotherapy in January 2022, but the aggressive treatment kept causing infections such as sepsis, and heartbreakingly her oncologist told her that she just had months left to live.

Charlotte sprang into action to organise her and Paul’s wedding in just six weeks on April 30 at St John the Baptist church in Great Carlton.

Charlotte is now currently taking Kadcyla to manage her cancer, and yesterday (Thursday) Charlotte received the good news from her oncologist that the results of her latest CT scan show that her tumour has shown no changes, and she is still stable.

Charlotte with baby Charlie.

"It was a huge weight lifted when I heard that,” she said, “I’m a bit tired at the moment and have a bit of a sore throat, but other than that I’m ok, and just trying to keep busy.”

She has also been able to enjoy making more memories with Charlie and her husband Paul, with a family holiday around Europe, taking in stunning locations including Zurich, DisneyLand Paris, and Switzerland.

And now, she is planning to head to the Lincolnshire Showground for Race for Life on Saturday, July 15, and is hoping to complete the 10k run.

"I’m being sensible,” she said, “I’m going to walk it, and it will be just after I’ve had treatment so if I’m not feeling too great on the day, I will do the 5k instead.”

The family on their wedding day.

Charlotte has been able to train for the Race for Life with walks and bike rides with her family, as well as taking on walks with the Waggon Walkers from their nearby Waggon and Horses pub.

"I’m not overdoing it, but it can only be a good thing for me to keep myself fit,” Charlotte added.

She said: “At the time I was put on Kadcyla there was nothing else out there. Now, there’s another drug I’ll be able to try and there might even be another one after that.

“Sometimes there can be side effects, but it’s always in my mind that it’s helping keep me here.

“I really would love to make a difference for people in my situation going forward by helping and encouraging others to raise funds for new drugs, treatments and cures – Race for Life is a brilliant way of doing that.”

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East Midlands, Michael Jarvis, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Charlotte and her family for their support.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Lincolnshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. Together, we can bring about a future free from the fear of cancer.

"So, we’re asking people across the region: Who will you Race for?

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance. But what’s for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”